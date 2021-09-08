Plaquemines Parish still under State of Emergency 10 days after Hurricane Ida

Flood waters still surround homes as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. Life in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is a mix of lots of frustration and a little adventure since Hurricane Ida, with cowboys wrangling loose cattle on a highway, residents navigating gator-infested floodwaters to get home and thousands waiting in long lines for gas and food.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

POINTE à LA HACHE, La. (WGNO) — Despite being more than a week since Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, Plaquemines Parish is still reeling from the devastating blow felt by the category 4 tropical storm.

The parish continues to be under a State of Emergency and mandatory evacuation order still exists from the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice due to power and water issues. On the Eastbank, there still exists a Mandatory Evacuation from White Ditch to Bohemia.

However, the Louisiana Department of Health has lifted the boil water advisory for customers that live from Belle Chasse to Alliance. The Dalcour Water Plant is back in service and has power, residents are reminded that is a boil water advisory still in effect in that area, as well as from the East Pointe a la Hache water plant servicing Bohemia to White Ditch.

The Belle Chasse Water Plant (BCWP) which only services the Westbank is online and producing water.

Government offices are scheduled to resume normal operating hours on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Belle Chasse/Scarsdale Ferry and Pointe a la Hache Ferry are currently running at the regularly scheduled times and the United States Postal Service is still assessing facilities and provide an update soon.