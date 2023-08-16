PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish has been under a state of emergency since July 6, following a saltwater intrusion that made its way up the Mississippi River.

On top of that, the parish has seen multiple boil water notices due to water main breaks.

The latest is in Port Sulphur, where a 20-inch main broke causing a drop in pressure.

“We’re experiencing an extremely large amount of waterline breaks with the lack of rain. Thank God right now it’s raining outside, but we’ve had such a drought that the water table has dropped,” said Plaquemines Parish President Keith Hinkley.

The water advisory is due to heavy use during the ongoing heat wave.

These issues have caused stress for residents and business owners like Black Velvet Oyster Bar and Grill owner Byron Marinovich.

“This morning, it got to the point where we didn’t even know if we were going to open because if we have no water we’re not gonna open. It’s just no sense in that. It’s really been hard the past few months because the water is getting saltier and saltier. The water and the pressure are really bad. It’s a two-fold issue,” said Marinovich.

In an effort to help residents, water and ice are being offered at the Buras Fire Station and Boothville-Venice Fire Station to anyone who needs it.

“We’re having to boil water and having to try to save to buy water in the stores and everything. Not being able to eat regularly, take baths or whatever or whatnot,” said Plaquemines Parish resident Kalyan Taylor.

