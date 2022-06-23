BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO)— A Correctional Deputy with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on child pornography charges, the PPSO announced on Thursday evening.

Detectives say that 23-year-old Frederick Bowers was charged with 25 counts of felony child pornography involving children under the age of 13.

Bowers, who worked at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, was immediately terminated and booked into the facility on the other side of the bars.

Deputies say Bowers will later be transported to the St. Bernard parish Jail where he will await a bond hearing.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the PPSO. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident is urged to contact the PPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504-934-6820.