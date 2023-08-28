PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — There is an additional police presence throughout Plaquemines Parish on Monday, Aug. 28, after school officials reported receiving bomb threats, according to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:15 a.m., school officials throughout the parish alerted deputies that they had received an email stating pipe bombs were placed on school campuses throughout the state.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office says that while they do not believe the threats are credible, deputies have been dispatched to schools throughout the parish to ensure the safety of the students, faculty, and staff.

Plaquemines Parish is the latest parish to report a bomb threat made to its schools. Other threats were called in for Grant Parish, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish.

Officials made the decision to continue normal school operations based on the fact that:

The email was randomly sent to districts throughout the state.

Most students were already at the bus stop or en route to school when police were notified.

No school alarms were triggered over the weekend, nor were there any reports of any trespassers.

Parish officials say they will continue to monitor conditions.

