PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reports that a crude oil pipeline has been repaired following an oil spill near Plaquemines Parish.

Coast Guard officials said an oil sheen was seen near Venice on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and found to be coming from a Texas Petroleum Investment Company crude oil pipeline.

They said the Texas Petroleum Investment Company and other organizations began efforts to secure the pipeline and respond to the “estimated 1,008-gallon discharge” Thursday.

Coast Guard officials said, “An overflight by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew reported a broken 13-mile sheen with streaks of recoverable oil Thursday.”

The pipeline repairs were reportedly completed later that day.

On Friday, the pipeline was back in operation. Coast Guard officials said no oil was detected in overflights conducted on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, wildlife and the shoreline have not been impacted by the spill.

The investigation into the cause of the spill is ongoing.

