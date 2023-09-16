PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Part of Plaquemines Parish is under a boil water advisory following a main water line break on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Parish officials said the advisory impacts the entire Delacour Water System from Braithwaite to the Phoenix split.

They said Inframark is currently making repairs to the main water line break near Braithwaite Park.

Parish officials the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

