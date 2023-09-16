PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Part of Plaquemines Parish is under a boil water advisory following a main water line break on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Parish officials said the advisory impacts the entire Delacour Water System from Braithwaite to the Phoenix split.
They said Inframark is currently making repairs to the main water line break near Braithwaite Park.
Parish officials the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Study: Louisiana ranked as the worst state in US for degree value
- Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi State 41-14
- Part of Plaquemines Parish under boil water advisory following main water line break
- California woman loses limbs after battling bacterial infection from tilapia
- Lower humidity next few days with minimal rain chances