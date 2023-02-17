PORT SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — A Terrytown man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Port Sulphur, according to the Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday (Feb. 16), troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 23 south of Reddick Lane at about 9 p.m. Investigations revealed a Cadillac Escalade was heading southbound in the right lane on the highway, the same lane 31-year-old Trevor Powe was standing.

The Cadillac struck Powe causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

It is unknown why Powe was standing in the lane but troopers say the area had limited lighting with no designated crosswalk and that Powe was dressed in dark-colored clothing making him difficult to see.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected for the driver but results are unknown and pending for Powe.

“Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night,” said LSP Troop B.

