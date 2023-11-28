PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said no new oil has been observed since Nov. 20 from the active oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Plaquemines Parish.

Coast Guard officials made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 28, noting crews are continuing to monitor the area and mitigation efforts are underway.

A Main Pass Oil Gathering aircrew confirmed the spill near the company’s pipeline system on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 20, the Coast Guard reported 1.1 million gallons of oil could have spilled in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials said the amount of oil released is unknown, and engineering calculations showed the affected pipeline had the potential to release 1.1 million gallons.

According to the Coast Guard, wildlife and the shoreline have not been impacted by the spill.

Divers have inspected almost 40 miles of the Main Pass Oil Gathering company’s pipeline and have not found damages or evidence of a leak.

