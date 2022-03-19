BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Air Show returned after a five-year hiatus.

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to see the most famous wings in the sky.

“It’s great. it’s beautiful. we’re surrounded by amazing sober people,” Ashley Shular said.

Sober was the keyword for her crew.

“We work at a treatment center in Covington,” Jacie Griffin said. “We have some veterans with us. We just wanted to show them a good time, show them how much fun we can have in sobriety.”

Event-goers tell us they were also in attendance to pay homage to men and women in uniform.

For some, this wasn’t their first time.

“Ten years ago we came and now we have kids so we wanted to bring them too,” said Chris Galjour, who came with his extended family.

The Blue Angels also performed at the show.

Sunday is the last day. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m.