LSP:17-year-old dies after being ejected from dirt bike

BURAS, La. (WGNO) — On September 24, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 23 near Perino Road in Buras.

The crash resulted in the killing of 17-year-old Eden Serpas of Buras.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Serpas was driving a 2003 Honda dirt bike south on LA 23 in the left lane. At the same time, a 2019 Ram pickup was also traveling south on LA 23 in the left lane, approaching the rear of the dirt bike.

According to police, the area of the crash had low lighting and the dirt bike did not have a headlamp or tail lamp illuminated.

The Ram struck the rear of the dirt bike, causing Serpas to be ejected. Serpas was not wearing a helmet during the crash and was wearing dark clothing.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. On September 26, 2021, Serpas succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was not injured during the crash.

Impairment of Serpas is unknown and standard toxicology reports are pending. Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Ram however, a voluntary blood sample was given and will be sent for analysis.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists of the importance of headlamps and tail lamps.

Louisiana law requires headlamps and tail lamps to be illuminated during specific times. Those times are defined in Louisiana Revised Statute Title 32:301:

(1) At any time between sunset and sunrise.

(2) When, due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, persons and vehicles on the highway are not clearly discernable at a distance of five hundred feet ahead.

(3) When moisture in the air or precipitation necessitates the continuous use of windshield wipers.

(4) While driving in a tunnel.

Louisiana law requires motorcycle helmets for all riders. The helmet will provide protection for the brain and decrease the chances of traumatic brain injury. Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course as well.