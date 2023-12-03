BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Nearly 300 airmen in the Louisiana National Guard were honored at a farewell ceremony in Belle Chasse ahead of deployment.

Lt. Col. Ryan Reeves is proud of the hard work of the airmen. He says he always notices the work they put in to take their team to the next level.

“Everyone has really risen to the occasion, and, from all standpoints of their life and mission, improved. Now, we are ready to take it down the road,” says Reeves.

Family and friends gathered in prayer and support. For one mother, this is an emotional moment. As she smiles, she admires the woman her daughter has become.

“She has blossomed into this woman that is ready to take on whatever and ready to go wherever because of her call to the military,” says Tenisha Dyson Foster, mother of airman Chloe Foster.

As she sees her daughter deploy for the first time, she says she’s excited for her future opportunities and is counting the days until they reunite.

“I’m also very proud of her because I have always wanted my children to experience things that I didn’t. Through this deployment, she will visit places I have never been, something I have always been proud the military would offer her,” says Foster.

Knowing they will continue to do an outstanding job, Reeves reminds the airmen how important it is to be one with your fellow airmen and family.

“People first. You know if we take care of the people, and they take care of each other, then we can accomplish the mission. Do their best to make us proud. Take care of their families back home and let us know what they need to keep moving forward,” says Reeves.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts