NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards will provide an update on the saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River during a news conference in New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 22.

In July, Edwards declared a state of emergency for Plaquemines Parish due to the saltwater issue. The river’s water level fell, allowing saltwater to flow in and impact drinking water and industrial water supplies.

Now, in September, Plaquemines Parish remains under a drinking water advisory due to the high salt levels in the water.

The saltwater may not only affect Plaquemines Parish. Efforts are being made to keep the saltwater from making its way upriver to New Orleans.

The governor will join leaders with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and parish officials on Friday to provide updates on the issue.

The conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts