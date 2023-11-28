BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement are searching for four people who were reported missing from a bulk carrier vessel near Belle Chasse.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders said they received a call around 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, reporting four people in the water. The men are crewmembers aboard the Meghna Adventure.

It was reported that the four did not arrive for muster aboard the vessel Monday evening.

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality with dark colored hair, brown skin and ages 25, 29, 30 and 47 years old.

The search began overnight and led into Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, with the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-small boat crew.

