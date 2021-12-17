DOTD: Lane closure set for repairs on Belle Chasse Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a lane closure along Louisiana Highway 23 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

According to the DOTD report, the northbound and southbound lane closure is required for work crews to replace curbs between Barriere Road and Russell Drive in Belle Chasse.

The closure will run daily until 3 p.m. and is set for completion by Thursday, Dec. 23.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.