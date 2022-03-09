BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to close sections of the Belle Chasse Tunnel this week for routine maintenance.

According to the DOTD announcement, the southbound lanes of LA 23 through the tunnel will be closed on Wednesday, March 9 from 7 p.m. until Thursday, March 10 a.m.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to clean the tunnel – weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Belle Chasse Bridge (LA 23) as an alternate route in either direction.

As a safety reminder, the DOTD encourages all drivers to practice patience and use caution while traveling through worksites and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.