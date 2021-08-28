Curfew set in Plaquemines Parish as Hurricane Ida approaches

BELLE CHASE, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. has announced a nightly curfew will go into effect on Saturday (Aug. 28) from sunset until sunrise in the areas under a mandatory evacuation due to Hurricane Ida’s approach.

With a mandatory evacuation ordered for the entire eastbank of Plaquemines Parish as well as the westbank from the Highway 23 Floodgate in Oakville to Venice, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) urges all residents in these areas to abide by the curfew with the exception of law enforcement and emergency personnel.

PPSO will be enforcing this curfew and ask for the cooperation of all residents as we prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Ida.

The Highway 39 Floodgate at the Plaquemines/St. Bernard Parish line is scheduled to close today at 6pm and the Highway 23 Floodgate in Oakville is scheduled to close today at 7pm.

Only outgoing traffic evacuating from areas under the mandatory evacuation will be allowed during the curfew.

This curfew will remain in effect until the mandatory evacuation has been lifted.