BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Croatian President Zoran Milanović will visit Belle Chasse to celebrate the grand opening of the Croatian American Society’s new cultural center on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Organizers will hold the grand opening ceremony for the Croatian House at 220 Croatian Way with Milanović and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in attendance. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will also be there to bless the building.

“This momentous occasion marks a milestone for the Croatian American Society in the New Orleans area. We are honored to have President Milanovic visit as part of this goodwill trip to the United States,” said Croatian American Society President Tony Cibilich.

Construction of the $5.2 million, 9,000-square-foot building began in December 2021 and was completed this August. It is designed in Croatian style and will consist of a great hall, indoor kitchen, bar, outdoor pavilion and kitchen.

Organizers say the center will be the cornerstone of the Croatian community in New Orleans. Activities held weekly at the center will have the intent of preserving Croatian heritage and strengthening membership bonds.

Photo: Croatian American Society

Photo: Croatian American Society

Photo: Croatian American Society

“Croatians have a long history in the United States going back generations. The Croatian House is meant to honor our past and build on our future, and it will help reconnect Croatian-American friends and family and build new relationships across the community.”

To learn more about the center and Croatian history, visit the Croatian American Society’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories