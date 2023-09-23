BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Croatian President Zoran Milanović visited Plaquemines Parish on Saturday, Sept. 23, to celebrate the opening of a new Croatian cultural center.

Milanović was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and participated in a ribbon cutting and christening ceremony for the new Croatian House in Belle Chasse.

The new cultural center will be used as a gathering and event space for the Croatian community.

“This is so important to Plaquemines Parish and to Croatia and all the oyster fishermen that have made their life here in Louisiana. To have the president visit, and to christen this, cut the ribbon on this new facility, it’s an incredible shot in the arm for Plaquemines Parish and for Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

He presented Milanović with a special proclamation to honor the event.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts