Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat crewman near Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the search for a missing person in the water near Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish has been suspended.

At approximately 7 p.m., when the call was made to abandon the search, rescue crews had combed more than 4,600 square miles and logged a combined search time of 80 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter

Coast Guard Station Venice

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine