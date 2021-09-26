Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat crewman near Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the search for a missing person in the water near Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish has been suspended.

At approximately 7 p.m., when the call was made to abandon the search, rescue crews had combed more than 4,600 square miles and logged a combined search time of 80 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter
  • Coast Guard Station Venice
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
  • Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine
  • Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine

