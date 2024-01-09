PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is in the process of searching for a missing man last seen near Venice.

According to the Coast Guard, Timothy Cheramie was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 6, attempting to salvage his shrimping vessel.

Leaders with the Coast Guard said the boat was later found but no one was onboard.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about Cheremie’s location is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504)-365-2200.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts