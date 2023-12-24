PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Coast Guard rescued six boaters near Venice, Louisiana in Plaquemines Parish after two boats became disabled on Friday, Dec. 22.

Coast Guard officials said watchstanders received a report of a boat called Georgia P. being disabled about 70 miles east of Venice around 6:30 p.m.

They said a boat called Seahorse also became disabled after responding “to the tow of fishing vessel Georgia P.”

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched to the area, and the boaters were brought to the Gulf Shores International Airport in Alabama.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts