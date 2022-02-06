NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard reported the rescue of a man from a bulk-carrier ship Saturday near Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a call, at approximately 4:10 p.m., that a mariner sustained injuries while working in the cargo hold aboard the vessel Yangtze Crown.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched and once on scene, hoisted the mariner from the hold and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he reportedly remains in critical condition.

