Child struck by a truck after getting off school bus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Louisiana State Troopers began investigating a crash involving a 9-year-old who was seriously injured.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to an injury crash involving a juvenile pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 23 near Danos Lane around 4 p.m.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Highway 23 with the stop signs extended and flashing lights activated.

While stopped, a 9-year-old student exited the bus and was walking away from the roadway. At the same time, a 1989 Ford dump truck, driven by 61-year-old Gregory Valentine of Donaldsonville, approached the rear of the school bus but didn’t come to a stop.

Valentine swerved to the right onto the northbound shoulder to avoid the school bus but he struck the 9-year-old child.

The 9-year-old suffered from serious injuries and was taken to the hosptital.

Impairment is not suspected, however, a voluntary blood sample was collected from Valentine and standard toxicology tests are pending. Valentine was charged with Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, and Driving with a Suspended License. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police remind the public to always remain alert while driving.

Louisiana law prevents any vehicle from passing or overtaking a stopped school bus with the visual signs activated and has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children. Vehicles are also required to stop at least thirty feet from the school bus and shall not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer activated.