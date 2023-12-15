BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The Belle Chasse Tunnel will be closed to traffic while crews work on the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel Replacement Project.

According to project leaders, the shift will take place sometime between Monday, Dec. 18 and Friday, Dec. 29.

During the closure, lanes will shift on southbound Louisiana 23 between Engineers and Barriere Road. Drivers will be guided onto the new portion of the Belle Chasse Bridge.

There will also be intermittent lane closures during the day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Project leaders said there will be no traffic changes between Sunday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 to accommodate holiday travel.

