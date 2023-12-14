BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Belle Chasse Middle School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 14 due to a water line break.
The school posted to Facebook stating that the water line break means there’s no running water.
Class was dismissed for the day at 9:30 a.m. Buses took students back home.
