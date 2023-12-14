BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Belle Chasse Middle School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 14 due to a water line break.

The school posted to Facebook stating that the water line break means there’s no running water.

Class was dismissed for the day at 9:30 a.m. Buses took students back home.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts