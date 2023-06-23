BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Cossich, Sumich, Parsiola & Taylor, LLC was one of two law firms involved in a $12.5 billion settlement over contaminated drinking water.

3M Company agreed to a nationwide record-breaking class settlement. The lawsuit alleged 3M was responsible for manufacturing PFAS chemicals that ended up in drinking water supplies across the country.

“They’re forever chemicals. They never break down. They get into the drinking water and never go away and they migrate pretty far,” Firm Partner Christina Cossich said.

The settlement covers the cost of filtration, testing, and removal of PFAS for any public water provider.

PFAS can cause liver damage, fertility issues, or cancer. According to Cossich, there has been no major contamination in Southeast Louisiana.

The next step is to get U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel, of South Carolina, to approve the settlement. From there, Cossich said, a claims facility will be established to allocate the funds to water providers that file claims.

