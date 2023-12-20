PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A whopping $1.85 million lottery ticket that was purchased in New Orleans has been claimed in Plaquemines Parish.

The Louisiana Lottery reports the jackpot prize from the Aug. 30 drawing was claimed by Lara Tate on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Lottery Headquarters.

Lottery officials said Tate took home $1,327,375 after state and federal tax withholdings. She purchased her ticket from the Winn Dixie store on North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans. The store also received a selling bonus of $18,500.

The winning numbers were 08, 09, 11, 14, 32, and 41.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, it’s the largest jackpot this year since a $3.3 million jackpot from Jan. 7. It was also sold in New Orleans.

