Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine tests positive for COVID-19

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – On Monday, Plaquemines Parish released a statement regarding Parish President Kirk Lepine’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lepine expressed, “I feel like it is necessary to make you all aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following all CDC guidelines and precautions and will be in self isolation. I assure you that all Parish operations will continue to function smoothly in my absence.”

While Lepine is isolating at home, he will be adapting just like many other Americans who are trying to find ways to keep things running while continuing to stay safe and preventing the spread of the virus.