SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A pack of pigs had to be corralled Wednesday afternoon in Scott after escaping from their transport truck.

Police said they received a call about nine pot belly pigs that were loose behind the Super One grocery store on Highway 93.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the driver stopped after the truck began experiencing some mechanical issues.

He said when the driver opened the gate to check on the pigs, they all ran out.

The pigs had some fun in the rain and roamed the back parking lot of the store before they were eventually captured, Leger said.

No injuries were reported.