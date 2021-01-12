Pictures! Louisiana chimpanzees enjoy a rare snow day.

Louisiana

  • Chimpanzees in Alpha’s social group enjoying the snowfall from heir observation decks
  • Kaya and Maxi enjoying holding and eating snow in their forested habitat
  • Cybill enjoying the taste of snow from an observation deck in her habitat
  • Kaya holding and tasting snow from her habitat.
SHREVEPORT, La. — It was a rare and well-deserved treat for the residents of the largest chimpanzee sanctuary.

At Louisiana’s Chimp Haven, more than 300 chimpanzees played in the snow, some for the first time ever.

Shreveport saw its first measurable snowfall in more than 3 years.

Rather than staying in their indoor, heated bedrooms, many of the chimpanzees eagerly investigated and delighted in the snowfall.

Snow covered the trees and blanketed the landscape of the chimpanzees richly forested habitats.

For some this was the first time they have seen, felt, or tasted snow since arriving at the sanctuary after being retired from medical research facilities.

The retirees at Chimp Haven receive daily enrichment to keep them mentally and physically stimulated, and the rare snowfall was an unexpected and engaging treat for the chimps.

