Hammond and Amite fire fighters salute motorcycle troopers and officers numbering in the hundreds in today’s funeral procession.

44 – The funeral procession passed under Old Glory, supported by Hammond and Amite Fire Department ladder trucks, just north of the railroad tracks along North Morrison Boulevard. Hundreds of vehicles participated in the processional. Photo by Phillip Colwart

After the fallen trooper and his family, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and his detail lead the miles-long procession of LA State Troopers and law enforcement officers, fire fighters and other first responders from many Louisiana parishes, Mississippi and Texas. Photo by Phillip Colwart

Trooper George Baker’s body was transported by this hearse from Brandon Thompson Funeral Home to the church in Independence. His family rode in the white stretch limo, followed by the minister in the white SUV. Photo by Phillip Colwart

Hammond and Amite fire fighters salute motorcycle troopers and officers numbering in the hundreds in today’s funeral procession. Photo by Phillip Colwart

The very beginning of the funeral procession began with these Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department motorcycle deputies passing under the American flag. Old Glory is supported by Hammond and Amite Fire Department ladder trucks across North Morrison Boulevard in Hammond. Photo by Phillip Colwart

HAMMOND – A State Trooper who died in the line of duty was laid to rest on Friday.

Trooper George Baker was hit by a Hammond police vehicle while helping with a chase there last week. He died over the weekend.

Baker was laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. in a private service in Hammond. The service was livestreamed on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page. The video can be watched below.