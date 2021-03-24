Peyton Manning turns 45, Twitter abuzz with birthday wishes

NEW ORLEANS — Recently inducted Pro Football Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning turns 45 today (March 24).
The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and five-time National Football League MVP (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013) retired in 2016 after 18 seasons, including 14 with the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2011) and four with the Denver Broncos (2012-2015) – leading both to a Super Bowl win in two tries each.
The middle son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, and older brother to fellow NFL QB, Eli Manning, the New Orleans native became a first-ballot hall-of-famer in February.
Here are a few birthday wishes trending on Twitter: