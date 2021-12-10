Petition started to reopen Lafayette’s Popeye’s buffet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Still mourning the closing of the last-ever Popeye’s buffet location in Lafayette? You can take action by joining this Change.org petition to get it reopened.

The buffet, located at the intersection of S. College Rd. and Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette, was the last of its kind in the world when officials decided not to reopen the buffet this year.

The location was most famous as a favorite dining spot for celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who reportedly ate there three days in a row upon his visit.

This is still my fave photo of Anthony @Bourdain because I share his love of the popular fried chicken chain, of which he said, “To me, Popeyes is exotica.” #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/E9mx85pzAJ — Girl Meets Food® (@girlmeetsfood) June 25, 2019

The buffet option was removed from the restaurant, like so many others, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 has chronicled the closing of the restaurant, which also underwent a change of management earlier this year.