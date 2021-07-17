Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (WGNO) — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1019 east of LA Hwy 447 in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning.

According to LSP, the crash took the life of 21-year-old Allen Winfree of Denham Springs.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Winfree was walking in the westbound lane of LA Hwy

1019. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1019.

While Winfree was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Dodge.

Winfree sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Winfree and the driver of the Dodge for analysis.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple

precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes.

Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.