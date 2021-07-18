Parts of bridge fall onto roof of home in St. Mary Parish following crash

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — The La. 182 bridge between Morgan City and Berwick has been shut down to traffic after a tractor-trailer lost a load Sunday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the bridge will remain closed pending a further inspection and then the construction of a new guardrail.

A trailer loaded with concrete became disconnected and struck the rails of the bridge causing some of the bridge structure to then fall onto the roof of a home below it.

It remains unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Developing story.



PHOTOS: SMPSO