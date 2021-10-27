Partial road closure on I-12 westbound

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a partial road closure on Pinnacle Parkway exit starting on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Interstate 12 westbound is scheduled to close from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. One lane will remain open for vehicles to pass at all times. Emergency vehicles will also have access on I-12 westbound.

Travelers should use caution when passing through this construction zone area. Crews will remove barriers after 6:00 a.m.

Louisiana DTOD aims to deliver safe multimodal transportation and infrastructure system. For questions or concerns email DOTDCS@la.gov or call 877-4LA DOTD.