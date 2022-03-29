METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — As we move closer to the heart of severe weather season, the Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance will hold a press conference with area parish presidents to discuss the impact of Risk Rating 2.0, a new pricing method used to calculate flood insurance rates.

With the program going into effect on April 1, the event looks to provide updates on how Louisianians will be affected by the National Flood Insurance Program rates and how the coalition will take steps to address homeowner concerns.

Parishes represented include:

Jefferson Parish

Lafourche Parish

Plaquemines Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. Tammany Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

Terrebonne Parish

The presidents will be joined by Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelan. Catch the press conference LIVE at 2 pm.