Parent arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver multiple times near Baton Rouge

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 34-year-old Laqueta Harvey, of 168 Belle Point Ln. is facing multiple charges after an altercation with a school bus driver.

On Tuesday morning, the victim in this case tells authorities that “Harvey approached her because of a minor incident on the school bus a day earlier,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At some point, the 34-year-old woman from Napoleonville allegedly hit the school bus driver more than once.

This incident reportedly happened on a school campus.

Based on multiple factors including the victim’s testimony, authorities were able to get a warrant for Harvey’s arrest.

Harvey is in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing these charges:

Battery of a School Bus Operator

Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School