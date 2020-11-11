Parent arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver multiple times near Baton Rouge

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 34-year-old Laqueta Harvey, of 168 Belle Point Ln. is facing multiple charges after an altercation with a school bus driver.
On Tuesday morning, the victim in this case tells authorities that “Harvey approached her because of a minor incident on the school bus a day earlier,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
At some point, the 34-year-old woman from Napoleonville allegedly hit the school bus driver more than once.
This incident reportedly happened on a school campus.
Based on multiple factors including the victim’s testimony, authorities were able to get a warrant for Harvey’s arrest.
Harvey is in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing these charges:
- Battery of a School Bus Operator
- Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School
