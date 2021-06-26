Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s attempting to locate missing 18-year-old

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Per a release on Thursday June 24, the OPSO is currently investigating a missing person case for 18-year-old Khalan Raymond. Though no information was given regarding what clothing Raymond may be wearing, they did say she is a white female standing at 5’6 and weighing 190 lbs.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Khalan Raymond, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.