WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the country continued to face an average gas price near five dollars, President Joe Biden called on Congress to end the Federal Gas Tax for three months.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, President Biden asked Congress to support him in pausing the Federal Gas Tax until September.

The gas tax charges 18 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel. Your Weather Station spoke with people about the possible relief they could see at the pump. Junior Rawls is a West Monroe Resident. We asked him and other local residents if the idea would make a difference.

“No, ain’t no way. Somethings got to give,” Rawls said. “I mean Joe Biden is doing wrong for us… prices on groceries the stuff like that. People are having a hard time. I’m on social security the stuff like that it don’t go far.”

Reterrick Williams is a Calhoun resident, and according to him, gas is priced higher outside of the city limits.

“I have a transportation business. We kind of run off fuel… we need that. Three months is really not long enough,” Williams said. “I think it needs to be back… what it was, because gas is almost higher than minimum wage and that’s a big effect on the economy. I was doing a pipeline and we work with natural gas and stuff like that. I don’t know why they raised gas so high, but they pull all the permits from us.”

Bobbie Alexander is a Monroe resident.

“Oh yeah that’ll make a difference,” Alexander said. “This gas too high. I hope he do that.”

President Biden also asked states to freeze their own gas taxes. It is up to Congress if they will approve the idea. We’ll continue to keep you updated with the latest developments on-air and online.