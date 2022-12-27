OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library in Monroe, La., is hosting their first ever Winter Reading Challenge from January 1 to January 31, 2022. The theme of the challenge is “All the Feels” and is focusing on the feelings that come with entering the new year.

Through this challenge, readers are being encouraged to explore all the feelings that reading brings and the emotions it inspires. Participants can track their reading progress through an online bingo card.

The virtual bingo card, available at http://oplib.beanstack.org/ , will award you with emoji-themed badges when you log pages, get a bingo, and complete activities. Earning a bingo will automatically enter you into the grand prize drawing.

The library is inviting people of all ages to participate in the Winter Reading Challenge. Grand prizes will be given for each age group.

The ages 0-12 age group grand prize will be a backpack, Chia Pet, puzzle book, and pillow. For ages 13-18, the prize will be an Uno emoji card game, Perler bead activity kit, mug, and pillow. For ages 19 and up, the grand prize is a blanket and electric hand warmer.

You can register yourself or your children into the reading contest by clicking here.