NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As students get ready to go back to school, InspireNOLA Charter School and the ZULU Social Aid and Pleasure Club are lending an extra hand for preparations.

Happening Saturday, July 29 the groups will host a Back to School Backpack School Supply Drive. In an effort to help out students and their families, attendees will be given free school supplies and backpacks as well as laptop computers, first aid kits, batteries, and gas cards while supplies last.

Parents will not be obligated to leave their vehicle as each child will be given a backpack and InspireNOLA staff and ZULU members will be handing out items at different stations.

Organizers of the event say all supplies that will be handed out, were made possible by through partnerships and sponsors:

Hancock Whitney

Rouses

OPSB BD Member Olin Parker

Senator Jimmy Harris

Councilmember Freddie King

Councilmember Eugene Green

Representative Delisha Boyd

Congressman Troy Carter

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

New Schools New Orleans

Wright and Gray

Uniform by Logo Express

Senator Royce Duplessis

“This event would not be possible without our school supplies donors and contributors playing a crucial role in supporting the educational journey of students,” said Zulu president Elroy James.

The event will be held at McDonogh 35 High School at 4000 Cadillac Street, New Orleans, and starts at 10 a.m. Supplies are given on a first come first serve bases.

