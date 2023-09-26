NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Xavier University of Louisiana is set to host a summit discussing educational equity in support of higher-quality education for Black students.

The “The State of Black Education: Solutions to Achieving Educational Equity” summit will be held on Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be hosted by Xavier’s Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit.

Developed to spark dialogue surrounding the promotion of Black excellence among minority children, the forum will provide resources and support educators to ensure the creation of better educational opportunities for Black children in New Orleans.

Organizers say the summit will focus on repairing the educational system for underserved communities lacking access to quality education.

“This event is the culmination of 18 months of activities sponsored by our center, including a meet and greet and webinar focusing on Black male educators and educational equity scholars engaging in a year-long investigation of educational hegemony that serves as an obstacle to educational advancement for culturally marginalized youth,” said CEJHS Director Dr. Cirecie West-Olatunji.

The public has the chance to hear the keynote address of professor and author Dr. Bettina Love, who wrote the book “We Want to Do More Than Survive.” A panel discussion will follow with several speakers, including Dr. Ashonta Wyatt.

“I welcome such a critical and imperative conversation as I believe children, particularly Black children, deserve educational spaces that value their lived experiences and work to affirm their humanity,” said Wyatt.

CEJHS came about in 2018 as a space for scholarly research and community-driven change, developing programming to shift oppressive practices in education, criminal justice, and environmental stability.

The event will take place in the University Center Ballroom.

