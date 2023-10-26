NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A group of pro-Palestinian students joined together in a walkout, calling for a ceasefire and hoping to bring an end to the ongoing war on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Even eating, drinking, going about my daily life, I just feel so guilty,” Palestinian native Nada Hammoudeh said. “Just doing those things, knowing they are sleeping on the ground, their houses destroyed, their families being killed, mothers killed.”

“I don’t think there should be any sides, I think it’s just a matter of human rights,” said Xavier University student Rafal Asudani. “No matter what, citizens are dying.”

Xavier University was part of more than 100 campuses across the country where students walked out to show their support for Palestinian civilians, who say, they are just trying to survive.

“The people of Palestine have access to nothing, they have no water,” organizer Zakiyah Muhammad said. “It’s really disheartening to see how many people are being affected by this.”

“People think this is just a recent thing that’s been going on, but it’s actually something that’s been going on for over 75 years,” Hammoudeh said.

Hammoudeh is from Palestine and she still has family living there, like her aunt. She described how awful it felt to hear their stories.

“It’s been honestly, it’s been depressing,” Hammoudeh said. “It’s really hard to see this through on the media- you just feel helpless.”

The walkout was, in part, organized by a national anti-war youth organization. According to the students who participated in the walkout, what’s happening right now is too important for them to stay silent.

“I think it’s really important for people to educate themselves on this because it seems like people are only seeing one side of the story, and not willing to open their minds and see both sides,” Hammoudeh said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest posts: