NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Interim New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says that as a result of the reduction of violent crime and the gains the department has made under her leadership, she deserves to be the permanent choice to lead the department.

Woodfork made the comments Monday in an interview on WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans. She also pointed to her 32-year career as proof that she has the experience to lead the department.

A look at the latest crime stats released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission exhibits the city’s crime trends as of August 6th:

Photo: Metropolitan Crime Commission

The interim superintendent also cited a plan the department instituted under her leadership as working to reduce violent crime in the city.

“I think we are moving in the right direction, and I think my strategic plan that I put in place in February is working, it is paying dividends. We are doing everything we need to do with our federal, state, and local partners, reducing violent crime in the city,” said Woodfork.

On Feb. 2, Woodfork released a strategic plan to combat crime in the City of New Orleans and it focused on three key factors:

Improving public safety through meaningful partnerships and efficient use of resources. Leveraging relationships with local, state and federal partners Collaborating with community organizations, faith-based leaders, elected officials and other stakeholders, public and private alike.

Retaining, recruiting and creating a positive work environment. Making a commitment to and supporting our current and future employees. Improving facilities, equipment and workspace.

Creating an evolution of systems and processes that improve the efficacy of the department. Utilization of technology for innovative solutions Analysis of administrative systems to include internal and external communications.



Woodfork says the city’s murder rate has dropped 21%. As far as property crimes, she says there is still work to do with the upward national trend in auto thefts.

She adds that promises made have been kept with community engagement. Recently, the NOPD started its citizens police academy, junior citizens police academy and summer league basketball.

As far as the consent decree is concerned, Woodfork says they are working every day to put reforms and policies in place.

“I want the residents of the city and the New Orleans Police Department to know that I am the right person for the job. I’ve been here for 32 years and when I came in as interim, I hit the ground running, I started doing the work. I am the right person, at the right time in this critical situation, we are doing the work,” said Woodfork.

Woodfork is one of the four finalists being considered for the leadership role.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories