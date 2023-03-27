NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area Monday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD reports the incident happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of Partridge Lane. Responding officers located a woman on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

