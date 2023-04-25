NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman and two children were hospitalized after a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood Tuesday night according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says the victim told officers she was driving near the corner of North Robertson and St Ferdinand Streets just before 7:50 p.m. when she was struck by a bullet in her upper body.

Officers say the two children in the back seat, ages 1 and maybe 3 years old, were hit by debris caused by the shooting.

All three victims were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions have not been released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

This is the second shooting to happen Tuesday, where a woman and children were involved. At about 1 p.m., the NOPD responded to scene of a shooting at the corner of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street that left a woman dead.

Officers say her 2-year-old passenger was left unharmed and is now in the custody of a family member. That shooting remains under investigation as well.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

