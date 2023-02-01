Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An alleged armed robbery suspect is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for an incident in the Algiers area.

On Saturday (Jan.28) at about 2:30 p.m., officers say 20-year-old Kaselynn Williams arranged a meeting between her and the victim in the 3200 block of Memorial Park. When the victim arrived, they were attacked by four unknown men.

The men stole all the victim’s possessions including a gun.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Kaselynn Williams is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

