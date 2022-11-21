NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after an accident in the West Lake Forest area Monday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road where they discovered a woman in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of investigating the incident. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy is done.

