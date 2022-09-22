NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 2600 block of Erato St. on Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.when a man approached and asked her the question.

Police say the woman refused and the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman with a pocket knife in the leg. The woman was able to take herself to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The NOPD describes the suspect in the incident to be a hispanic male. Police have not located him and do not have any other information. Anyone with information on the incident or where the suspect is can call the NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.